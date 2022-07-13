Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

DeFi Firm Celsius Fully Repays Loan From Aave; CEL Down 2%, Aave Up 1%

Celsius is today in the news because it has fully repaid its loan from Aave. But the overall crypto market is still down with Bitcoin lower by 2 per cent, Ethereum by 3 per cent.

undefined
Celsius Fully Repays Loan From Aave; CEL Down 2%, Aave Up 1%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 9:28 am

Crypto decentralised finance (DeFi) firm Celsius (CEL) is now back in the news for having fully paid off its debt to decentralised finance protocol lender Aave (AAVE) and thereby freeing up its collateral with them. A month ago, it was in the news for stopping all customer transfers and withdrawals.

According to research by Coindesk, Celsius transferred $8.4 million USDC, a crypto blockchain dollar stablecoin to Aave’s DeFi address and this resulted in freeing up of its pledged $10 million worth of stETH, a Ethereum derivative token, $13 million in LINK token and $3 million in SNX token.

Related stories

GameStop Introduces NFT Marketplace Amid Turbulence in Crypto Market, Bitcoin Falls

Bitbns Introduces Zero TDS Cryptocurrency Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)

Celsius Network Continues To Be In Eye Of Storm, Faces Lawsuit From Former Employee

Click here to read more about what exactly happened with Celsius a month back that prompted it to suspend user’s transfers and withdrawals.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 1.98 per cent to $871.66 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was up by 3.75 per cent to $55.66 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $19,514.52, lower by 2.23 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 3.19 per cent to $1,056.36. 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.12 per cent at $0.4217, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 0.01 per cent at $0.2984, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 2.12 per cent at $33.15, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 3.17 per cent at $6.38, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.92 per cent at $223.71.
 

Today’s top gainer was Serum (SRM), which was up by 7.09 per cent at $1.02. The top loser was Arweave (AR), which was down by 9.74 per cent at $10.94. 


Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 2.86 per cent at $0.06059. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0377. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 3.12 per cent at $0.00001011.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 3.43 per cent to trade at $0.0000002898, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 3.54 per cent at $0.000005953, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 4.85 per cent at $0.007766. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 1.77 per cent at $5,557.07, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 6.46 per cent at $0.00009428. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.81 per cent at $17.08, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 1.48 per cent at $5.67, and Aave (AAVE) rose 1 per cent at $70.49.

Tags

Business Crypto Celsius Aave Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Technology Cryptocurrency Investments Dogecoin (DOGE) Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement NEP At Pre-primary Level

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement NEP At Pre-primary Level

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi