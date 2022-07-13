DeFi Firm Celsius Fully Repays Loan From Aave; CEL Down 2%, Aave Up 1%

Crypto decentralised finance (DeFi) firm Celsius (CEL) is now back in the news for having fully paid off its debt to decentralised finance protocol lender Aave (AAVE) and thereby freeing up its collateral with them. A month ago, it was in the news for stopping all customer transfers and withdrawals.

According to research by Coindesk, Celsius transferred $8.4 million USDC, a crypto blockchain dollar stablecoin to Aave’s DeFi address and this resulted in freeing up of its pledged $10 million worth of stETH, a Ethereum derivative token, $13 million in LINK token and $3 million in SNX token.

EXCLUSIVE: The liquidity-stricken crypto lender fully paid off its debt to decentralized finance protocol Aave, freeing up $26 million in tokens as part of its latest debt restructuring maneuver, @sndr_krisztian reports.https://t.co/78WnzC6uov — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) July 12, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 1.98 per cent to $871.66 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was up by 3.75 per cent to $55.66 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $19,514.52, lower by 2.23 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 3.19 per cent to $1,056.36.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.12 per cent at $0.4217, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 0.01 per cent at $0.2984, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 2.12 per cent at $33.15, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 3.17 per cent at $6.38, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.92 per cent at $223.71.



Today’s top gainer was Serum (SRM), which was up by 7.09 per cent at $1.02. The top loser was Arweave (AR), which was down by 9.74 per cent at $10.94.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 2.86 per cent at $0.06059. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0377. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 3.12 per cent at $0.00001011.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 3.43 per cent to trade at $0.0000002898, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 3.54 per cent at $0.000005953, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 4.85 per cent at $0.007766.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 1.77 per cent at $5,557.07, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 6.46 per cent at $0.00009428. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.81 per cent at $17.08, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 1.48 per cent at $5.67, and Aave (AAVE) rose 1 per cent at $70.49.