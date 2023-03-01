Decks Cleared For $100 Million Support By Agri Dept In J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has cleared decks for $100 million support by International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through implementation of “competitiveness improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP)”, an official spokesman said. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha gave a green signal to propose the JKCIP project to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for financing through IFAD, the spokesman said. He said the project shall contribute to the sustained increase in incomes of rural households by improving pre-production, production and post production verticals of agriculture.

“The project objective is to improve the competitiveness of the farmers through a value chain approach with emphasis on export of high value agricultural commodities and development of business incubation centers and start-up support,” the spokesman said. JKCIP comprises four components which inter alia includes value chain support with export focus, incubation and start-up support, support to vulnerable communities and project management. The project implementation would spread over seven years (2023-2030) across all districts of J&K.

“The project will have a number of positive outcomes which will further complement the growth of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K, including export promotion of potential agricultural commodities”, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo said. He said the project would also support activities focusing on tribal and other vulnerable communities which inhabit some of the most vulnerable landscapes such as hillsides, rangelands, semi-arid and arid lands and rely on climate-sensitive natural resources to make a living.

“IFAD shall promote environmentally sustainable and climate resilient agricultural practices for them,” he said. Additionally, the official said the project aims to establish 60,000 integrated farming models for fringe and nomadic communities and establishment of 200 horticultural nurseries. The project would also undertake GI tagging, aggregation, processing and marketing of at least six agriculture and minor forest produce, he said.