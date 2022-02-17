Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Dealshare Raises $45 Million From ADIA In Series E Funding

In January 2022, DealShare raised $165 million from Dragoneer Investments Group, Kora Capital, Unilever Ventures, and continued commitments from its existing investors, Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global.

The company was worth around $455 Mn about 7 months ago when it closed a series D funding round.

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 5:56 pm

E-commerce company Dealshare has become a unicorn following a fresh fundraise of $45 million from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at a valuation of $1.7 billion, the company said on Thursday.

The three-year-old company was worth around $455 million about seven months ago when it closed a Series D funding round.

"While we already have large marquee investors, ADIA joining us gives us more strength. We now have a very diversified pool of investors. ADIA is one of the largest sovereign funds. It is investing $45 million in Series E round," Dealshare co-founder and chief business officer Sourjyendu Medda said.

In January 2022, DealShare raised $165 million from Dragoneer Investments Group, Kora Capital, Unilever Ventures, and continued commitments from its existing investors, Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global.

"While we have raised $393 million till date, we have been able to utilise only $70-75 million. We are likely to hit $3 billion of gross revenue run rate in the next 12 months. We will be tripling our geographical presence, investing heavily in acquiring top-notch tech talent and building world-class supply chain infrastructure to aid this growth. We are targeting operational profitability by the end of this year," Medda said.

Dealshare procures products from local manufacturers, mainly groceries, and provides them with a platform to digitize their business and scale their local brands.

The company has plans to expand the business to 200-220 cities from 130 cities, at present, by the end of 2022.

Medda said that the company will expand 1,500 people on-roll to 5,000 people by the end of this year and off-roll will grow from 3,500-4,000 which will grow to close to 12,000 people.

Business National Funding Series E Round
