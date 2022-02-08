Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Data Patterns Reports Net Profit At Rs 8.96 Crore In December Quarter

The city-based electronic systems supplier to the defence and aerospace sector reported a net loss at Rs 4.40 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 44.54 crore from Rs 22.95 crore.

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 8:13 pm

 Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, at Rs 8.96 crore.

The city-based electronic systems supplier to the defence and aerospace sector reported a net loss at Rs 4.40 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, net profit stood at Rs 32.16 crore as against a net loss of Rs 10.39 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year. Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 44.54 crore from Rs 22.95 crore. 

Total income for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, went up to Rs 141.69 crore from Rs 68.77 crore registered in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

