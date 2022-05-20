Friday, May 20, 2022
Daimler India Logs 48% Growth In Truck Wholesale Market In 2021

Bharatbenz

Updated: 20 May 2022 8:19 pm

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) on Friday reported 48 per cent growth in truck wholesales at 14,222 units in 2021.

The company, which manufactures BharatBenz brand of trucks and buses, had registered truck wholesales of 9,624 units in 2020.

"Despite supply chain headwinds, rising input costs, rising fuel prices and the impact of the pandemic, we closed the year with a 48 per cent increase in domestic wholesales and achieved highest-ever growth in exports of trucks, buses and parts," DICV Managing Director & CEO, Satyakam Arya said in a statement.

Exports of trucks and buses were at 9,073 units in 2021 as against 4,680 units in 2020, a growth of 93.87 per cent.

Arya said DICV and 'BharatBenz' complete 10 years in the Indian market in 2022 and the company is geared up for a "sustainable growth this year".

DICV said it has continued to expand the sales and service network for BharatBenz across India and crossed 270 touch points last year. It is expanding the network footprint further to multi-tier markets in India. 

