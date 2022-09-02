Daimler India, IIT-M Incubation Cell Ink Pact To Advance Future Mobility Solutions

German truck manufacturer Daimler India Commercial Vehicles inked a partnership with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Incubation Cell here to accelerate future mobility solutions, the company said on Friday.

According to a top company official, the IIT Madras Incubator Cell would jointly incubate technology start-ups working in the areas of future mobility.

"India is going through rapid industrial and economic changes and technology will be at the core of businesses and lifestyle going forward," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Managing Director and CEO, Satyakam Arya said.

Daimler Truck has always been at the forefront of technological development in the commercial vehicle space, he said.

"We invested in India for the long term because we believe in its huge potential. DICV's partnership with IIT-M Incubator Cell is a watershed moment because this collaboration is based on common belief that technology should be created and leveraged to transform marketplace and not just product offerings," he said.

The focus of the partnership would be de-carbonisation, road safety, efficiency, ecosystem creation and prepare the industry for paradigm shifts in supply chain and logistics, manufacturing, product development, the company said.

The partnership would enable DICV to facilitate innovation in emerging technologies and advancements in order to co-create long term mobility solutions which is the next phase of growth in India.

"This Daimler India Commercial Vehicles-IIT Madras Incubator Cell would strive to become a leading incubator, where young talent flourishes and further it will become a think tank for fossil fuel free world tomorrow," IIT-Madras Research Park President professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala said.

"IIT-M Incubator Cell and DICV will leverage our respective strengths to jointly provide mentorship and nurture start-ups by exchanging and participating in seminars, forums, events and symposiums that will help drive solutions for future mobility," he said.

Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala and Arya as part of the partnership unveiled the DICV IIT-Madras Incubation Cell at IIT Research Park on the occasion.

