Cyber Attack Hits IT Systems Of Tata Power

Tata Power Company Limited had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems, a BSE filing said.

The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems, it informed.

All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points, it added.