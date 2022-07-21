Current and Future Sentiment In Residential Real Estate Remain Optimistic: Report

The sentiment in the residential real estate sector has slightly moderated compared to the previous quarter’s all-time high of 68. It has now dipped to 62 in Q2 2022, amid a rapidly changing economic scenario, the recent report of the Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q2 2022 (April - June 2022) has said.

“The Current Sentiment Index score, while safely remaining in the positive zone, has dropped mainly due to the perceived impact of the two consecutive repo rate hikes in May and June 2022,” the report said.

The report noted that the Future Sentiment Score, which captures the stakeholder sentiments for the next six months for the real estate sector, has shrunk from its historic high of 75 in H1 2022, to 62 in Q2 2022, as pressures of a rise in inflation and depreciating rupee against the dollar has cast a shadow on the sector.

That said, both the current and future sentiment scores remain optimistic, despite the decline, the report said, adding that the impact of global economic headwinds on the Indian economy is yet to play out.

“The real estate supply-side stakeholders remain watchful of the tripartite global risks - economic turmoil in the United States, Russia – Ukraine standoff, and economic slowdown in Europe,” the report reads.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said: “Over the last 8-10 quarters, it has been firmly established that there is a strong latent demand in the residential sector, which when supported by right prices and sops, will convert to sales. In the last few quarters, this has given the once beleaguered sector a strong comeback. While some headwinds face the residential market with the geo-political issues, high inflation leading to increased repo rate and higher prices, demand remains strong leading to a positive outlook for the sector.”

The Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index report further highlighted that the residential market outlook in Q2 2022 reflects future caution, as stakeholders expect strong sales and launch momentum, but maintain a subdued outlook on pricing.

“At a time when housing affordability has been adversely impacted, the majority of stakeholders opine that there may not be further room for a home price rise,” said the report.

Rajan Bandelkar, president, NAREDCO and director of Raunak Group, said: “The Indian real estate sector is one of the few bright spots in the global economy. The sector has been performing well and has been stable for the past few quarters. While the overall economic scenario and world order still remain cautious, strong fundamentals of the Indian economy and the real estate sector continue to give strength to various stakeholders, including the developers, the development authorities, policymakers, and the end consumers. With the government’s focus on reforms to tighten the monetary policy and the economy, we can look forward to an even stronger real estate sector in the future.

