Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Cult.fit To Get Master Franchise For Gold's Gym

Cult.fit will invest in scaling revenue of existing Gold's Gym centres through "top-of-the-line marketing endeavours", and facilitating centre expansion via franchisees in coming years.

Cult.fit To Get Master Franchise For Gold's Gym
Currently, F2 Fun & Fitness India is the master franchise partner for Gold's Gym in India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 6:38 pm

Health and wellness platform Cult.fit on Monday said it has picked up a majority stake in F2 Fun & Fitness India Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum and subsequently became the master franchise partner for Gold's Gym in India.

Currently, F2 Fun & Fitness India is the master franchise partner for Gold's Gym in India.

Cult.fit will invest in scaling revenue of existing Gold's Gym centres through "top-of-the-line marketing endeavours", and facilitating centre expansion via franchisees in coming years, the company said in a statement.

Through the partnership, the company will also enable all the Gold's Gym centres with its centre-tech suite and customer app, besides looking to expand the Gold's Gym brand across key geographies such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan.

"Gold's Gym's significant experience and sizeable footprint via multiple franchise partnerships paired with our deep-tech expertise and process innovation create a winning formula for our customers and potential franchise partners," Cult.fit Growth and Marketing Head Naresh Krishnaswamy said.

The partnership with Gold's Gym will also strengthen Cult.fit's network further, he added. Gold's Gym Chief Operating Officer Nikhil Kakkar said the partnership will fuel the next phase of growth for Gold's Gym in India.

"We have a mission to touch 200 clubs in 24 months. Over the past 19 years, we have been privileged to work with the best partners in the fitness industry to successfully build the Gold's Gym brand in India," he added.

Cult.fit Chief Financial Officer Bishnu Hazari said the transaction with Gold's Gym in India comes at a critical juncture for the fitness ecosystem which is just gearing up for recovery following the pandemic.

"This acquisition greatly reinforces Cult.fit's leadership position in the Indian fitness space. It also provides stronger impetus to our growth going into 2023, and enables us to seriously think about going public," he added.

In December last year Cult.fit had completed a $150 million Series F fundraise, which was led by food delivery platform Zomato with $100 million, and entered the 'unicorn club' with a valuation of around $1.5 billion. 

Tags

Business National Cult.fit Gold's Gym F2 Fun & Fitness India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Adani Enterprises Profit Slips 99% To Rs 1.8 Crore In December Quarter

Adani Enterprises Profit Slips 99% To Rs 1.8 Crore In December Quarter

Coal India Net Profit Surges 48% To Rs 4,558 Crore In December Quarter

Investors' Wealth Falls By Over Rs 8.47 Lakh Crore Amid Geopolitical Tensions

SEBI Cancels Registration Of 4 Stock Brokers, 11 Depository Participants

FM Says RBI, Govt Working In ‘Complete Harmony’ On Crypto; Bitcoin Falls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring