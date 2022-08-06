Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates: Bitcoin, Ethereum Up, PancakeSwap (CAKE) Most Searched Crypto

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were trading with gains on Friday morning. Meanwhile, today’s most searched crypto was PancakeSwap (CAKE), a decentralised finance protocol.

Market Statistics

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 1.78 per cent to $1.1 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 11.22 per cent to $69.41 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $6.54 billion or 9.43 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $63.07 billion or about 90.86 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin rose 0.79 per cent to $23,222.93 and currently commands a 40.36 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Listed Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) sold more Bitcoins than it had mined, the company announced. CORZ sold 1,975 bitcoins while it mined only 1,221 bitcoins in July.

“We deployed 14,000 new ASIC servers in July. These deployments increased our total hashrate to approximately 19.3 EH/s, representing the largest operating capacity of any listed company in North America,” said Mike Levitt, CEO, Core Scientific.

“Proceeds from Bitcoin sales in July were primarily used to pay for capital investments related to increasing data centre capacity as well as payments due to Bitmain for the 100,000 ASIC server order placed in 2021,” added Levitt.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum (ETH) this morning was $1,735.13 and it was up by 4.58 per cent.

Regarding price analysis, Ethereum made significant upward moves. It seems that Ethereum touched a new high with each passing hour and its opening price is its lowest price for the day at $1,667.2 and is currently trading close to its day’s high. Its trading volume too jumped by 23.68 per cent at $18,519,650,915.

If the ‘Ethereum Merge’ does happen on the proposed date of September 19), this price surge today could be the result of crypto holders trying to hoard ETH before that happens.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price today was up by 1.98 per cent at $40.43.

Six hours ago, Slope, one of Solana's wallet providers that got hacked, posted on Twitter about a bounty program. Slope is ready to give hackers 10 per cent of the funds hacked if they return all the stolen funds to their specified address.

Cardano (ADA) rose by 1.11 per cent at $0.5152. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA was up by 1.19 per cent at $520,027,655.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.28 per cent at $316.43. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.41 per cent at $1,535,487,431.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.19 per cent at $0.07039. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 47.83 per cent at $385,512,042.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 1.76 per cent at $0.00001219.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 9.6 per cent at $11,920.13. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 83.13 per cent at $163,662,301.



Avalanche (AVAX) rose 5.28 per cent at $25.03 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.16 per cent at $593,826,542.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.89 per cent at $101.51 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.8 per cent at $222,519,315.