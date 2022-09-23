Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: XRP Soars By 18%, Crypto Market Mostly Stable As ETH Rises By 0.94%, BTC Falls By 0.50%

Bitcoin fell by 0.50 per cent to $19,073, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 0.94 per cent to $1,307 on Friday evening

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: XRP Soars By 18%, Crypto Market Mostly Stable As ETH Rises By 0.94%, BTC Falls By 0.50%

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 4:57 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell slightly in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 0.93 per cent to $935.5 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 17.2 per cent to $77.7 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Reserve Rights, and it was trading at $0.007824. It increased by 35.1 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Decred, which was trading at $25.03 with a 9.12 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.50 per cent, and it was trading at $19,073. Its market cap decreased to $365.4 billion, while itstrading volume decreased by 26.4 per cent to $38.1 billion.BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.44 per cent to 39.12 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 0.94 per cent to $1,307, and its market cap increased to $160.08 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 17.3 per cent to $18.5 billion.
 
OTHER ALTCOINS

Ripple (XRP):  XRP’s price rose by 18.4 per cent to trade at $0.5036, while its market cap increased to $25.1 billion. Itstrading volume increased by 106.2 per cent to $7.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 1.1 per cent to $0.4603. Its market cap increased to $15.7 billion, and itstrading volume decreased by 1.5 per cent to $994.8 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by0.75 per cent to $31.95. Its market cap decreased by 0.75 per cent to $11.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 34.4 per cent to $837.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 2.9 per cent to $0.06066. Its market cap rose by 2.9 per cent to $8.04 billion, while itstrading volume decreased by 2.40 per cent to $381.7 million.

ShibaInu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.38per cent to trade at $0.00001083. Its market cap decreased to $5.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 29.8 per cent to $243.2 million.
 

Business Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Satoshi Nakamoto XRP Ethereum Shiba Inu Dogecoin Solana Cardano
