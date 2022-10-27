Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Volatility Eases As BTC Falls 0.49%, ETH Up 0.45%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Wednesday evening, as Bitcoin (BTC) fell while Ethereum (ETH) rose marginally. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were also trading higher. Minifootball was the most trending crypto today.

The global crypto market cap stood at $995.9 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 16.4 per cent to $96.3 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Klaytn; it was up by 23.2 per cent to $0.24. The top loser was Chain, which was trading at $0.05227 with 8.4 per cent fall in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell by 0.49 per cent to $20,549 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s is trading with a loss. BTC’s market cap stood at 394.3 million, $20,430 is the intraday low of BTC. Though, its trading volume decreased 13.6 per cent to $54.4 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum up by 0.45 per cent to $1,544 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 188.9 million. Its trading volume decreased by 30.06 per cent to $26.7 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was fell by 0.65 per cent to $31.35 on October 27, 2022.

XRP was up 0.82 per cent to $0.4708, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.15 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Cardano (ADA) is down by 0.46 per cent to $0.4048. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 47.4 per cent to $758.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 10.9 per cent to $0.07555. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 158.4 per cent to $2.1 billion.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.6 per cent to $0.00001092.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.35 per cent to $8,314. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.8 per cent to $38.1 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.2 per cent to $16.9, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.6 per cent to $337.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.04 per cent at $83.8, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.2 per cent to $166.6 million.