Cryptocurrency Prices Today: US Inflation Numbers Continue To Hit Crypto Market, Bitcoin Below $20,000

It is quite evident that the rise in US inflation numbers and the steep fall in valuation of the US markets had an impact on the cryptocurrency market. Since the last two days, it has been on a downward journey and the market capitalisation continued to stay under the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $20,000.

The global cryptocurrency market went down by 0.93 per cent to $989.81 at 8.30 am. The trading volume was down by 22.64 per cent to $78.28 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.85 billion, or 7.48 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $73.1 billion, or about 93.38 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was Celsius (CEL). It was up by 28.36 per cent to $1.90. The top loser was Terra (LUNA), down 34 per cent at $2.89. The most trending crypto was Ravencoin (RVN).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.94 per cent to $19,988.17.

Bitcoin was trading with losses for the most part of September 14, with its price fluctuating between $20,400 to $20,000 levels frequently. However around 10.59 pm, BTC fell below the $20,000 mark and even lower to around $19,800 levels.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,793.40, while its volume was down by 26.85 per cent at $37,486,323,420.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.15 per cent to $1,600.80 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH was trading with gains for the most part of September 14, but its trading was without a significant direction and its price frequently was touching both red and green bases. Around 11.49 pm, ETH was in the red zone and remained there until around 2.49 am on September 15. After that, ETH gained a significant upward momentum, which lifted its price towards the $1,660 levels.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,572.60. ETH’s trading volume was down by 17.89 per cent at $18,996,508,262.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.36 per cent at $33.47 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 0.48 per cent at $0.3359 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.56 per cent at $1,224,122,476.

Cardano (ADA) rose 0.24 per cent to $0.4731. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 27.01 per cent to $735,091,960.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.15 per cent to $276.28. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.51 per cent at $969,616,790

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.26 per cent at $0.06048. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.2 per cent at $363,324,306.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.26 per cent to $0.00001204.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.47 per cent to $9,007.99. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.56 per cent at $47,882,190.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.51 per cent at $18.76 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 37.78 per cent at $420,267,364.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.35 per cent at $81.73 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 41.94 per cent at $149,326,005.