Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: SOL Soars 6%, BTC Down 0.43% Amid Mixed Trading

Cryptocurrency prices fluctuated between highs and lows on Saturday, with Bitcoin falling by 0.43 per cent to $19,026, while Ethereum increasing by 0.99 per cent at $1,326

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 5:58 pm

Cryptocurrency prices vacillated between highs and lows in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The global crypto market cap fell by 0.49 per cent to $939.4 billion, and the total trading volume decreased by 1.7 per cent to $76.2 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 3:45 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Quant, and it was trading at $116.6. It increased by 10.4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.0002467 with a 9.3 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.43 per cent, and it was trading at $19,026. Its market cap decreased to $364.5 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 3.87 per cent to $36.5 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.28 per cent to 38.8 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 0.99 per cent to $1,326, and its market cap increased to $162.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 6.4 per cent to $17.2 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 2.4 per cent to trade at $0.4937, while its market cap decreased to $24.6 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 24.5 per cent to $5.5 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.12 per cent to $0.4595. Its market cap decreased to $15.7 billion, and itstrading volume decreased by 23.6 per cent to $757.6 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 6.4 per cent to $34.1. Its market cap increased by 6.5 per cent to $12.09 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.1 per cent to $1.005 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 7.9 per cent to $0.06558. Its market cap rose by 7.9 per cent to $8.7 billion, while its trading volume increased by 176.7 per cent to $1.05 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 3.3 per cent to trade at $0.00001122. Its market cap increased to $3.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 69.6 per cent to $414.6 million.

