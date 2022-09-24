Cryptocurrency Prices Today: SOL Soars 6%, BTC Down 0.43% Amid Mixed Trading

Cryptocurrency prices vacillated between highs and lows in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The global crypto market cap fell by 0.49 per cent to $939.4 billion, and the total trading volume decreased by 1.7 per cent to $76.2 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 3:45 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Quant, and it was trading at $116.6. It increased by 10.4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.0002467 with a 9.3 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.43 per cent, and it was trading at $19,026. Its market cap decreased to $364.5 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 3.87 per cent to $36.5 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.28 per cent to 38.8 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 0.99 per cent to $1,326, and its market cap increased to $162.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 6.4 per cent to $17.2 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 2.4 per cent to trade at $0.4937, while its market cap decreased to $24.6 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 24.5 per cent to $5.5 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.12 per cent to $0.4595. Its market cap decreased to $15.7 billion, and itstrading volume decreased by 23.6 per cent to $757.6 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 6.4 per cent to $34.1. Its market cap increased by 6.5 per cent to $12.09 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.1 per cent to $1.005 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 7.9 per cent to $0.06558. Its market cap rose by 7.9 per cent to $8.7 billion, while its trading volume increased by 176.7 per cent to $1.05 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 3.3 per cent to trade at $0.00001122. Its market cap increased to $3.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 69.6 per cent to $414.6 million.