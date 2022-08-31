Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Most Trending Ethereum Rises 4%, Bitcoin, Binance, Solana Gain

The global crypto market cap has been getting close to reclaiming the $1 trillion mark with the trading volume and market cap both in green territory as of Wednesday morning. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance and other cryptocurrencies were trading with gains as of Tuesday morning.



The global crypto market went up by around 1.24 per cent to $992.3 billion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 15.55 per cent to $74.73 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.



The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.79 billion, or 7.75 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $66.79 billion, or about 89.37 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.



The most trending coin on Wednesday morning was Ethereum (ETH), and the top gainer was Lido DAO (LDO). It was up by 13.6 per cent to $2.1. The top loser was Helium (HNT), down 10.66 per cent at $5.53.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose 0.7 per cent to $20,333.26.

While BTC was trading with gains for the most part of August 30, its price came under significant selling pressure sometime around 7.44 pm and this pushed its price into the red territory. It remained in the red territory until around 7.19 am on August 31. BTC now is trading close to its day’s high.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,617.64, while its volume was up by 11.63 per cent at $35,584,116,684.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.37 per cent to $1,606.42 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Like BTC, ETH too was trading with gains for the most part of August 30, however sometime around 8.09 pm ETH came under heavy selling pressure and by 10.24 pm ETH was below $1,500 levels. But the trade for ETH was volatile with its price hitting red and green territory within a span of a few hours and it was only after 5.54 am on August 31 that ETH managed to break out of losses and is now trading at its day’s high.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,480.83. ETH’s trading volume was up by 32.72 per cent at $22,942,928,834.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 0.66 per cent at $32.29 today.

Ripple (XRP) gained 0.5 per cent at $0.3322 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.43 per cent at $961,490,369.

Cardano (ADA) rose 2.73 per cent to $0.4606. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 28.26 per cent to $655,640,840.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.6 per cent to $288.38. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.35 per cent at $1,004,470,839.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.77 per cent at $0.06287. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 19.65 per cent at $340,606,118.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.44 per cent at $0.00001248.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.87 per cent to $9,133.09. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37.34 per cent at $57,869,048.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.63 per cent at $19.86 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.72 per cent at $590,659,409.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.28 per cent at $86.94 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 28.54 per cent at $160,052,111.