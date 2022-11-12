Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Retreats 2.7% Amid Sell-off, Dogecoin Gains 5.4%

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Saturday evening, including Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and other major altcoins. Dogecoin gained 5.4 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was FTT, the native token of FTX crypto exchange.

The global crypto market stood at $848.03 billion, up 2.7 per cent, while the trading volume fell by 32.6 per cent to $88.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was GMX, which is up by 7.3 per cent to $36.5. The top loser was FTX, down 33.8 per cent to $2.2 in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices:

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.7 per cent to $16,844 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 323.5 billion. The intraday low was $16,543, while the trading volume fell by 33.1 per cent to $47.9 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum was down 1.05 per cent to $1,259. ETH’s market stood at 154.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 28.6 per cent to $18.1 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana (SOL) fell 11.4 per cent to $15.4 on Saturday.

XRP declined 5.4 per cent to $0.3694, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 44 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 4.6 per cent to $0.3437. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 42.1 per cent to $536.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 5.4 per cent to $0.09207. But its 24-hour trading volume fell by 21.4 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Shiba Inu is down by 3.7 per cent to $0.000009704.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell by 8.9 per cent to $5,924. Its 24-hour trading volume declined 4.2 per cent to $38.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX ) gained 9.1 per cent to $13.4, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 21.9 per cent to $286.5 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 11.5 per cent at $59, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.9 per cent to $207.4 million on Saturday evening.