Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Gains As BTC Up 0.83%, ETH Rises 1.6%

Bitcoin rose by 0.83 per cent, Ethereum gained 1.6 per cent, Solana was up 1.2 per cent, and Klaytn jumped 13.3 per cent, the top gainer.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 4:52 pm

Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Saturday evening, lifted by price gains in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were also trading higher.

Today’s most trending crypto is Pancake swap, a decentralised exchange coin.

The global crypto market cap stood at $919.2 billion, while the trading volume increased by 0.25 per cent to $49.2 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Klaytn; it was up by 13.3 per cent to $0.14. The top loser was Chain, which was trading at $0.0617, with a 7.2 per cent fall in the last 24 hours to Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.83 per cent to $19,155 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s trade remained stable. Its intraday low was $18,770, and the trading volume increased by 7.8 per cent to $29.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up by 1.6 per cent to $1,300 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s trading volume increased by 7.1 per cent to $9.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Related stories

Latest Crypto News: DeFi Scams Plague Twitter, UK Bill To Include Cryptos, EU To Regulate DeFi

Santos FC Fan Token Price Prediction - Can Top Fan Crypto Pump Back To $20?

SAND Shows Signs Of Wavering – Are These 5 Cryptos A Better Bet

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.2 per cent to $27.8 on October 22, 2022.

XRP was up 3.9 per cent to $0.459, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 29.5 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) up by 3.7 per cent to $0.349. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by per cent to $460.04 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 1.9 per cent to $0.053. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.8 per cent to $199.6 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.06 per cent to $0.00000999.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 1.6 per cent to $7,544. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.5 per cent to $18.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.05 per cent to $15.7, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.2 per cent to $183.1 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.4 per cent at $82.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.7 per cent to $112.4 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Crypto Prices Ethereum Bitcoins Meme Coins DeFi Investments

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights