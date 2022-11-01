Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Falls As BTC Down 0.71%, ETH Drops 1.23%

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Tuesday evening, as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins fell. Dogecoin, dubbed a meme-coin, was the best-performing cryptocurrency for the past few days, up by 21.1 per cent.

The global crypto market capitalisation stood at $1.03 trillion, while the trading volume increased by 20.3 per cent to $86.2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Tuesday’s most trending crypto was Dogecoin. The top gainer was Chain, which was up by 26.07 per cent to $0.06325. The top loser was Toncoin, which was trading at $1.48, down 7.9 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.71 per cent to $20,609 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 395.6 million. Its intraday low was $20,287.

Ethereum: Ethereum declined 1.23 per cent to $1,601 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 195.9 million, and its trading volume increased by 20.8 per cent to $18.3 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.8 per cent to $33.05 on November 1, 2022.

XRP was up 0.48 per cent to $0.4641, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.1 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Cardano (ADA) up by 0.71 per cent to $0.4127. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 4.5 per cent to $534.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 21.1 per cent to $0.1484. Its 24-hour trading volume was up 29.7 per cent to $7.9 billion.

Shiba Inu was up by 5.8 per cent to $0.00001301.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 0.68 per cent to $8,201. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.25 per cent to $21.7 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.2 per cent to $19.3, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.1 per cent to $471.2 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a loss of 0.16 per cent at $85.71, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.1 per cent to $116.4 million.