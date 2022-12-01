Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Climbs As BTC Gains 1%, ETH Rises 1%

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on Thursday evening, boosted by gains in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins. Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was the most trending crypto today.

The global crypto market rose 0.88 per cent to $860.14 billion, while the trading volume increased by 4.38 per cent to $46.75 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was GMX Token, up 13.75 per cent to $51.60. The top loser was BinaryX, down 5.05 per cent to $133.21 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gains 1.28 per cent to $17,101. Its market cap stood at 328.71 billion. The intraday low was $16,755, and the trading volume rose 2.85 per cent to $25.50 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum gained 1.26 per cent to $1,282. Its market cap stood at $156.98 billion. The trading volume decreased by 0.52 per cent to $7.97 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 0.90 per cent to $13.85.

XRP is down 0.08 per cent to $0.4012, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 10.42 per cent to $836.35 million.

Cardano (ADA) gains 0.91 per cent to $0.3179. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 13.22 per cent to $237.80 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 0.84 per cent to $0.1036. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 17 per cent to $1.10 billion.

Shiba Inu is down by 0.09 per cent to $0.000009248.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 0.73 per cent to $6,591. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 34.43 per cent to $23.62 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises by 1.05 per cent to $13.06, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 1.14 per cent to $161.95 million.

Aave (AAVE) is up 0.75 per cent at $64.07, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 19.65 per cent to $76.40 million.