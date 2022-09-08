Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum Up 8% Ahead Of Final Merge, Bitcoin, Binance, Solana Up

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 3.14 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 8.36 per cent, while Binance was up by 7.32 per cent. ETH was the most trending crypto.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 9:35 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with gains. Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) and other meme coins rose as of Wednesday morning. Ethereum (ETH) was the most trending coin and the biggest gainer was Helium (HNT).

The global crypto market went up by 4.66 per cent to $976.59 billion at 8.30 am. However, the trading volume was down by 19.21 per cent to $70.25 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $6.07 billion, or 8.64 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $65.08 billion, or about 92.64 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours. 

The top gainer was Helium (HNT). It was up by 46.09 per cent to $5.22. The top loser was USDD (USDD), down 0.04 per cent at $0.9982.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.14 per cent to $19,249.03. 

Bitcoin was trading with slight gains for the most part of September 7 but around 6.24 pm a significant buying momentum occurred in BTC’s trade and lifted its price from the lows of $18,700 levels to the high price levels of $19,000 within 4 hours. By 2.29 am on September 8, BTC’s price scaled even higher to reach the levels of $19,400 too. Currently, BTC is trading near its day’s highest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,702.59, while its volume was down by 21.87 per cent at $33,001,241,158.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 8.36 per cent to $1,628.17 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

For a brief period around 5.54 pm on September 7, ETH came into the red zone but was successfully lifted out of it due to a heavy buying momentum which occurred after this. This buying momentum lifted ETH’s price from the lows of $1,500 to highs of $1,600 within a span of 6 hours and that is still continuing. Hence, ETH is creating a new high price level with each passing hour.
 
The lowest price for ETH today was $1,500.01. ETH’s trading volume was down by 17.56 per cent at $18,071,830,887.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 6.45 per cent at $32.54 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 5.35 per cent at $0.3326 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.57 per cent at $1,068,494,168.

Cardano (ADA) rose 5.11 per cent to $0.3324. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 33.42 per cent to $625,486,039.

Binance (BNB) was up by 7.32 per cent to $280.08. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.02 per cent at $897,327,363.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 4.85 per cent at $0.06097. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.84 per cent at $286,235,871.

Shiba Inu was up by 3.6 per cent to $0.00001228.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 9.16 per cent to $9,325.13. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4 per cent at $64,157,168.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 5.78 per cent at $18.99 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.85 per cent at $283,901,709.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.15 per cent at $87.27 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.51 per cent at $125,760,872.

