Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum Down Over 8% Day After Merge; Bitcoin, Binance, Solana Too In Red

A day after the Merge, Ethereum (ETH) fell 8.56 per cent, though it rose above $1,600 immediately after the Merge. The global crypto market also remained muted, plummeting further below the levels it reached yesterday, while Bitcoin remained below $20,000 for the third consecutive day.

The global cryptocurrency market went down by 2.78 per cent to $959.1 at 8.30 am. However, the trading volume was up by 6.05 per cent to $83.34 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.63 billion, or 6.75 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $76.71 billion, or about 92.05 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was Golem (GLM). It was up by 9.77 per cent to $0.332. The top loser was Ravencoin (RVN), down 15.3 per cent at $0.05429. The most trending crypto was Ethereum (ETH).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.68 per cent to $19,735.42.

BTC managed to break out from the $19,700 levels to trade around $20,300 levels by 12.44 pm on September 15. For the most part of September 15, BTC was trading with gains. However, around 7.54 pm, BTC price came crashing down and within an hour fell from $20,200 levels to $19,600 levels.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,625.22, while its volume was down by 5.56 per cent at $35,492,158,366.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 8.56 per cent to $1,467.56 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

After the Merge event, which happened around 12.16 pm IST, was successful, Ethereum climbed above the $1,600 levels and was trading with gains too. But around 3.49 pm, ETH price slipped into the red territory. Around 7.44 pm, ETH price came under pressure again, and went down from $1,585 to $1,473 levels within a span of 40 minutes.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,456.90. ETH’s trading volume was up by 34.44 per cent at $25,880,886,943.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.36 per cent at $33.47 today.

Ripple (XRP) fell 3.49 per cent at $0.3245 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.82 per cent at $1,487,549,823.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.81 per cent to $0.4664. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 11.07 per cent to $659,855,150.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.23 per cent to $272.51. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.43 per cent at $1,036,277,189.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.81 per cent at $0.05891. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.29 per cent at $327,339,893.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.42 per cent to $0.00001163.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 5.63 per cent to $8,514.25. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.56 per cent at $56,024,615.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.04 per cent at $17.99 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23 per cent at $517,553,357.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 4.02 per cent at $78.47 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.22 per cent at $165,070,197.