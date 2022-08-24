Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH Up 2% As Altcoins Rally, BTC Trades Flat

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.09 per cent to $21,358, while Ethereum (ETH) was up 2.16 per cent to $1,640 on Wednesday evening

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH Up 2% As Altcoins Rally, BTC Trades Flat

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 5:42 pm

The global cryptocurrency market was relatively stable on Wednesday, as the Ethereum (ETH) prices soared, while Bitcoin (BTC) remained mostly stable.

The overall crypto market gained 0.61 per cent to $1.03 trillion, but the trading volume dropped 2.76 per cent to $67.86 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:15 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Wednesday’s top gainer was Helium token. It was trading at $7.50, up 14.13 per cent, in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Lido DAO, trading at $2.11, down 2.51 per cent, in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.09 per cent to $21,358. Its lowest price in intraday trading was $21,195. Its market cap declined 0.09 per cent to $408.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.09 per cent to $31.1 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market rose by 0.27 per cent to 39.77 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 2.16 per cent to $1,640. Its market cap increased by 2.17 per cent to $200.2 billion and its trading volume jumped 2.79 per cent to $17.9 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP):  XRP’s price soared 1.37 per cent to trade at $0.3435, while its market cap increased by 1.37 per cent to $17.01 billion. XRP’s trading volume decreased by 7.02 per cent to $889.8 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 0.03 per cent to $35.19. Its market cap increased by 0.01 per cent to $12.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.22 per cent to $875.5 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.60 per cent to $0.4598. Its market cap increased by 2.32 per cent to $15.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 19.68 per cent to $514.6 million.

 

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 0.58 per cent to $0.06782, its market cap fell by 0.58 per cent to $8.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 13.84 per cent to $318.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.87 per cent to trade at $0.00001319. Its market cap increased by 0.87 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.40 per cent to $395.01 million.

