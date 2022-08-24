Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH Up 2% As Altcoins Rally, BTC Trades Flat

The global cryptocurrency market was relatively stable on Wednesday, as the Ethereum (ETH) prices soared, while Bitcoin (BTC) remained mostly stable.

The overall crypto market gained 0.61 per cent to $1.03 trillion, but the trading volume dropped 2.76 per cent to $67.86 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:15 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Wednesday’s top gainer was Helium token. It was trading at $7.50, up 14.13 per cent, in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Lido DAO, trading at $2.11, down 2.51 per cent, in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.09 per cent to $21,358. Its lowest price in intraday trading was $21,195. Its market cap declined 0.09 per cent to $408.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.09 per cent to $31.1 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market rose by 0.27 per cent to 39.77 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 2.16 per cent to $1,640. Its market cap increased by 2.17 per cent to $200.2 billion and its trading volume jumped 2.79 per cent to $17.9 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared 1.37 per cent to trade at $0.3435, while its market cap increased by 1.37 per cent to $17.01 billion. XRP’s trading volume decreased by 7.02 per cent to $889.8 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 0.03 per cent to $35.19. Its market cap increased by 0.01 per cent to $12.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.22 per cent to $875.5 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.60 per cent to $0.4598. Its market cap increased by 2.32 per cent to $15.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 19.68 per cent to $514.6 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 0.58 per cent to $0.06782, its market cap fell by 0.58 per cent to $8.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 13.84 per cent to $318.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.87 per cent to trade at $0.00001319. Its market cap increased by 0.87 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.40 per cent to $395.01 million.