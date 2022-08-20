Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH Falls By 4%, Few Altcoins Stabilise As XRP Moves Up By 1%

Cryptocurrency prices fell, as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) both plummeted, even as some altcoins, such as Solana and XRP began to climb.

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 1.16 per cent to $1.02 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 4.92 per cent to $80.18 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Trust wallet token. It was trading at $1.04. It increased by 6.16 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Lido DAO, which was trading at $1.93 with a 10.70 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.



Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.03 per cent, and it was trading at $21,246. Its market cap decreased by 1.02 per cent to $406.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 3.26 per cent to $32.8 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.06 per cent to 39.85 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 4.33 per cent to $1,628, and its market cap decreased by 4.32 per cent to $198.7 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 6.49 per cent to $20.6 billion.



Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared by 1 per cent to trade at $0.3414, while its market cap increased by 1 per cent to $16.85 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 25.28 per cent to $1.08 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 0.74 per cent to $36.66. Its market cap increased by 0.80 per cent to $12.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 16.89 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 1.10 per cent to $0.458. Its market cap decreased by 1.14 per cent to $15.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 20.19 per cent to $915.2 million.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.63 per cent to $0.06997, and its market cap increased by 1.63 per cent to $9.28 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 35.82 per cent to $626.9 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 2.38 per cent to trade at $0.00001318. Its market cap increased by 2.38 per cent to $7.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 7.45 per cent to $957.7 million.

