Cryptocurrency Prices Today: ETH Falls 2.4%, BTC Drops 1.4% Amid Volatile Trading

The global crypto market rose 0.90 per cent to $975.8 billion, with the trading volume rising 4.32 per cent to $61.3 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:01 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Saturday’s top gainer was File Coin, up 11.28 per cent to $6.46 in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Lido DAO, down 6.06 per cent to $2.03 in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies



Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.41 per cent to $19,849. Its intraday low was $19,785 at 3:24 pm, but has risen slightly since. Its market cap fell to $379.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.24 per cent to $28.8 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell by 0.23 per cent to 38.93 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell 2.45 per cent to $1,556 and its market cap decreased by 2.44 per cent to $190.2 billion. Its trading volume increased by 9.32 per cent to $16.9 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.79 per cent to $0.3289, while its market cap decreased by 0.79 per cent to $16.3 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 4.49 per cent to $802.7 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price decreased by 1.48 per cent to $31.15. Its market cap decreased by 1.48 per cent to $10.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 0.44 per cent to $606.2 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.51 per cent to $0.4704. Its market cap increased by 2.51 per cent to $16.07 billion, and its trading volume increased by 35.30 per cent to $731.05 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.17 per cent to $0.06202, its market cap rose by 0.17 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 14.92 per cent to $325.7 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.27 per cent to trade at $0.00001222. Its market cap decreased by 0.27 per cent to $6.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 17.17 per cent to $316.2 million.