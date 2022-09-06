Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Trading Volume Registers Significant Rise In 24 Hrs, ETH Soars 6.12% As It Prepares for Bellatrix

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.39 per cent to $999.12 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 42.56 per cent to $71.74 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD, and it was trading at $0.04278. It increased by 26.4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Nexo, which was trading at $0.9776 with a 4.85 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.02 per cent, and it was trading at $19,962. Its intraday low was $19,707 at 12:04 am, but it has risen since then. Its market cap increased by 1.03 per cent to $382.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 24.01 per cent to $34.02 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.52 per cent to 38.28 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 6.17 per cent to $1,664 and its market cap increased by 6.18 per cent to $203.4 billion. Its trading volume increased by 77.20 per cent to $18.1 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.86 per cent to $0.501. Its market cap increased by 2.86 per cent to $17.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 4.56 per cent to $773.5 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 3.45 per cent to trade at $0.3361, while its market cap increased by 3.45 per cent to $16.1 billion, and the trading volume increased by 71.45 per cent to $1.03 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 4.62 per cent to $31.12. Its market cap increased by 4.62 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 70.55 per cent to $728.5 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 2.02 per cent to $0.06339. Its market cap rose by 2.02 per cent to $8.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 47.99 per cent to $323.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 2.23 per cent to trade at $0.00001268. Its market cap increased by 2.23 per cent to $6.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 21.45 per cent to $363.8 million.