Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Trading Volume Registers Significant Rise In 24 Hrs, ETH Soars 6.12% As It Prepares for Bellatrix

Bitcoin rose by 1.02 per cent to $19,962, while Ethereum was up by 6.17 per cent to $1,664 on Tuesday evening

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down, Ethereum, Binance, Solana Up, Ethereum Classic (ETC) Most

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 6:08 pm

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.39 per cent to $999.12 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 42.56 per cent to $71.74 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD, and it was trading at $0.04278. It increased by 26.4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Nexo, which was trading at $0.9776 with a 4.85 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

 

MAJOR CURRENCIES

 

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.02 per cent, and it was trading at $19,962. Its intraday low was $19,707 at 12:04 am, but it has risen since then. Its market cap increased by 1.03 per cent to $382.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 24.01 per cent to $34.02 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.52 per cent to 38.28 per cent.

 

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 6.17 per cent to $1,664 and its market cap increased by 6.18 per cent to $203.4 billion. Its trading volume increased by 77.20 per cent to $18.1 billion.

 

OTHER ALTCOINS

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.86 per cent to $0.501. Its market cap increased by 2.86 per cent to $17.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 4.56 per cent to $773.5 million.

Ripple (XRP):  XRP’s price fell by 3.45 per cent to trade at $0.3361, while its market cap increased by 3.45 per cent to $16.1 billion, and the trading volume increased by 71.45 per cent to $1.03 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 4.62 per cent to $31.12. Its market cap increased by 4.62 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 70.55 per cent to $728.5 million.

 

MEME COINS

 

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 2.02 per cent to $0.06339. Its market cap rose by 2.02 per cent to $8.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 47.99 per cent to $323.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 2.23 per cent to trade at $0.00001268. Its market cap increased by 2.23 per cent to $6.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 21.45 per cent to $363.8 million.

