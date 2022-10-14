Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rises As BTC, ETH Up Over 4%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 4.81 per cent to $19,672.94, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 6.39 per cent to $1,329.93 on Friday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 6:03 pm

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation increased by 5.27 per cent to $940.11 billion, and the total crypto market volume jumped by 54.94 per cent to $83.15 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 5:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and it was trading at $19.82. It increased by 20.03 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was trading at $0.04845 with a 2.81 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 4.81 per cent, and it was trading at $19,672.94. Its market cap increased by 5.01 per cent to $377.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 73.84 per cent to $48.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.02 per cent to 40.22 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH increased by 6.39 per cent to $1,329.93 and its market cap increased by 6.96 per cent to $163.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 63.55 per cent to $17.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 9.61 per cent to trade at $0.5003, while its market cap increased by 9.88 per cent to $24.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 29.12 per cent to $2.6 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 8.28 per cent to $31.34. Its market cap increased by 8.29 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 48.22 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 5.28 per cent to $0.3814. Its market cap increased by 5.28 per cent to $13.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 5.6 per cent to $863.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 5.54 per cent to $0.06007, its market cap rose by 5.54 per cent to $7.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 35.49 per cent to $391.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 7.96 per cent to trade at $0.00001035. Its market cap increased by 7.99 per cent to $5.002 billion, and its trading volume increased by 60.47 per cent to $386.5 million.

