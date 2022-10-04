Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rises As Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Over 3%

Bitcoin rose by 3.71 per cent to $19,903.95, while Ethereum was up by 4.21 per cent to $1,347.60, on Tuesday evening

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 6:03 pm

Cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), rose in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 3.05 per cent to $954.88 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 16.01 per cent to $55.87 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:15 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Lina DAO (LDO), and it was trading at $1.59. It increased by 9.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0003136 with a 7.79 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 3.71 per cent, and it was trading at $19,903.95. Its market cap increased by 3.36 per cent to $382.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.80 per cent to $41.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.36 per cent to 39.96 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 4.21 per cent to $1,347.60, and its market cap increased by 4.22 per cent to $165.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 24.83 per cent to $10.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 5.67 per cent to trade at $0.4708, while its market cap increased by 5.68 per cent to $23.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.1 per cent to $194.4 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 3.71 per cent to $33.61. Its market cap increased by 3.66 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 33.83 per cent to $694.1 million.

Related stories

Latest Crypto News: Kim Kardashian Fined $1.26 Million For Promoting Cryptos On Social Media, Decentralised Crypto Exchanges Gaining Market From Centralised Peers, Says Citi Report

Crypto Boom Review: Unleashing The Fundamentals

Crypto Prices Today: Cryptocurrency Market Rallies, BTC Up 1.7%, ETH Rises 2.1%.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.41 per cent to $0.4317. Its market cap increased by 2.41 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 6.09 per cent to $453.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.88 per cent to $0.06068, while its market cap rose by 0.87 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 4.69 per cent to $189.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.27 per cent to trade at $0.00001127. Its market cap increased by 1.21 per cent to $6.635 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.30 per cent to $176 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Ethereum Bitcoins Dogecoin Meme Coins Bitcoin / Digital Currency Investments Cardano
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'