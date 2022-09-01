Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Retreats As BTC, ETH Fall Over 1.5%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 1.52 per cent to $19,962, while Ethereum (ETH) was down 1.74 per cent to $1,551 on Thursday evening

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 5:51 pm

The global cryptocurrency market fell by 1.45 per cent to $974.1 billion, as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices dropped. 

The market’s trading volume also fell 14.33 per cent to $65.12 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Thursday’s top gainer was Terra Classic USD after it soared 52.06 per cent to $0.03883. The top loser was Helium Token, which was down 10.01 per cent to $4.92.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell 1.52 per cent to $19,962. Its intraday low was $19,862 at 2:04 pm. Its market cap decreased by 1.51 per cent to $382.05 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 14.64 per cent to $30.9 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market slipped 0.01 per cent to 39.22 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.73 per cent to $1,551 and its market cap decreased by 1.73 per cent to $189.5 billion. Its trading volume dropped 26.44 per cent to $17.4 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP):  XRP fell 1.88 per cent to $0.326, while its market cap shrank 1.88 per cent to $16.1 billion. The trading volume dropped 3.79 per cent to $883.02 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL fell 3.60 per cent to $31.20. Its market cap decreased by 3.46 per cent to $10.9 billion and its trading volume declined 21.11 per cent to $712.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA dropped 2.30 per cent to $0.4452. Its market cap fell 2.26 per cent to $15.02 billion, and trading volume declined 28.02 per cent to $490.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 3.32 per cent to $0.06075, its market cap fell by 3.32 per cent to $8.06 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 11.31 per cent to $308.7 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price declined 1.85 per cent to $0.00001211, market cap fell 1.85 per cent to $6.6 billion, and trading volume slid 24.11 per cent to $268.1 million.

