Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers, ETH Up 2.49%, BTC Up 0.48%

Cryptocurrency prices rose slightly in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 1.09 per cent to $985.7 billion, while the total crypto market volume decreased by 9.25 per cent to $59.19 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:10 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Celsius, and it was trading at $1.47. It increased by 24.04 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO, which was trading at $5.37 with a 6.39 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 0.48 per cent, and it was trading at $20,077. Its intraday low was $19,808 at 1:04 pm, but it has risen since then. Its market cap increased by 0.49 per cent to $384.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.79 per cent to $27.9 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.18 per cent to 39.03 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 2.49 per cent to $1,592 and its market cap increased by 2.50 per cent to $194.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.92 per cent to $15.5 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 1.61 per cent to trade at $0.3311, and its market cap increased by 1.61 per cent to $16.4 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 5.06 per cent to $839.004 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price soared by 0.86 per cent to $31.52. Its market cap increased by 0.78 per cent to $11.02 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 15.89 per cent to $601.4 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.37 per cent to $0.4564. Its market cap increased by 3.67 per cent to $15.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 9.92 per cent to $539.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.63 per cent to $0.06182; its market cap rose by 1.63 per cent to $8.2 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 9.75 per cent to $283.4 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.53 per cent to trade at $0.00001219. Its market cap increased by 0.53 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 0.45 per cent to $269.9 million.