Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers, ETH Up 2.49%, BTC Up 0.48%

Bitcoin rose by 0.48 per cent to $20,077, while Ethereum was up by 2.49 per cent to $1,592 on Friday evening

Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers, ETH Up 2.49%, BTC Up 0.48%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 5:44 pm

Cryptocurrency prices rose slightly in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 1.09 per cent to $985.7 billion, while the total crypto market volume decreased by 9.25 per cent to $59.19 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:10 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Celsius, and it was trading at $1.47. It increased by 24.04 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO, which was trading at $5.37 with a 6.39 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 0.48 per cent, and it was trading at $20,077. Its intraday low was $19,808 at 1:04 pm, but it has risen since then. Its market cap increased by 0.49 per cent to $384.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.79 per cent to $27.9 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.18 per cent to 39.03 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 2.49 per cent to $1,592 and its market cap increased by 2.50 per cent to $194.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.92 per cent to $15.5 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 1.61 per cent to trade at $0.3311, and its market cap increased by 1.61 per cent to $16.4 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 5.06 per cent to $839.004 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price soared by 0.86 per cent to $31.52. Its market cap increased by 0.78 per cent to $11.02 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 15.89 per cent to $601.4 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.37 per cent to $0.4564. Its market cap increased by 3.67 per cent to $15.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 9.92 per cent to $539.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.63 per cent to $0.06182; its market cap rose by 1.63 per cent to $8.2 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 9.75 per cent to $283.4 million.

Related stories

Crypto Future Is Philanthropic: Keninah Concord, Cardano, Polygon

Adirize DAO, Elrond And FTX Make For Great Long-Term Cryptocurrency Buys

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano Up, BNB Most Trending Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.53 per cent to trade at $0.00001219. Its market cap increased by 0.53 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 0.45 per cent to $269.9 million.

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Bitcoin Crypto Update Digital Currency Blockchain Crypto Trading Altcoins Meme Coins Ethereum (ETH)
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot