Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers As ETH Up Over 9%, BTC Soars over 3%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 3.09 per cent to $20,451, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 9.93 per cent to $1,594 on Tuesday evening

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:30 pm

The global cryptocurrency market soared 4.52 per cent to $996.43 billion on Tuesday, buoyed by strong gains in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices.

The crypto market’s trading volume also increased 1.43 per cent to $67.76 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Tuesday’s top gainer was Lida DAO token, up 16.73 per cent to $1.89 in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Huobi, down 3.80 per cent to $4.92 in the same period.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose 3.09 per cent to $20,451. Its intraday low was $19,809 at 5:19 am. Its market cap increased by 3.10 per cent to $391.3 billion, while the trading volume jumped 19.72 per cent to $32.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market declined 0.52 per cent to 39.29 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH gained 9.93 per cent to $1,594. The market cap also rose 9.94 per cent to $194.8 billion, while the trading volume increased by 33.72 per cent to $19.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP):  XRP rose 3.52 per cent to trade at $0.3317, while its market cap increased by 3.75 per cent to $16.4 billion. The trading volume increased by 13.86 per cent to $921.5 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price soared by 7.47 per cent to $32.96. Its market cap increased by 7.47 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 16.26 per cent to $831.06 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 4.87 per cent to $0.4554. Its market cap increased by 0.39 per cent to $14.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 13.73 per cent to $507.1 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 3.77 per cent to $0.06409, its market cap soared by 3.77 per cent to $8.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 8.37 per cent to $296.3 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 5.87 per cent to $0.00001267. Its market cap increased by 5.87 per cent to $6.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 14.02 per cent to $396.4 million.

