Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers As BTC Rises 4%; ETH Up By 3%

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 3.15 per cent to $930.8 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 11.5 per cent to $69.9 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was ApeCoin, and it was trading at $5.74. It increased by 9.7 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Ravencoin, which was trading at $0.03922 with a 7.18 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 4.01 per cent, and it was trading at $19,248. Its market cap increased to $368.7 billion, whileits trading volume decreased by 6.6 per cent to $36.02 billion.BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.33 per cent to 39.57 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 3.77 per cent to $1,352 and its market cap increased to $165.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 21.3 per cent to $15.7 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 8.8 per cent to trade at $0.3779, and its market cap increased to $18.8 billion, while itstrading volume decreased by 9.5 per cent to $2.5 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 3.4 per cent to $32.08. Its market cap increased by 3.4 per cent to $11.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 0.92 per cent to $872.4 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 1.6 per cent to $0.4445. Its market cap increased by 1.6 per cent to $15.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 32.1 per cent to $582.2 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 2.9 per cent to $0.05824; its market cap rose by 2.90 per cent to $7.7 billion, whileits trading volume decreased by 32.3 per cent to $230.2 million.

ShibaInu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 1.5 per cent to trade at $0.00001082. Its market cap increased by 1.5 per cent to $5.9 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 35.7 per cent to $249.009 million.

