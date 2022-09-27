Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Rallies As BTC, ETH Rise Over 5%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 5.79 per cent to $20,235, while Ethereum (ETH) was up 5.73 per cent to $1,306 on Tuesday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:28 pm

Global cryptocurrency market rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains in Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH), which rose 5.79 per cent and 5.73 per cent, respectively.

The market was up by 4.3 per cent to $972.7 billion, while the trading volume increased by 23.33 per cent to $81.7 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:25 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Uniswap, and it was trading at $6.58. It increased by 15.1 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.0002792, down 5.70 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 5.79 per cent, and it was trading at $20,235. Its market cap increased by 5.8 per cent to $387.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 43.07 per cent to $48.8 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell by 0.56 per cent to 39.8 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH soared by 5.73 per cent to $1,386 and its market cap increased by 5.7 per cent to $169.9 billion. Its trading volume increased by 11.03 per cent to $16.1 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 1 per cent to trade at $0.4753, while its market cap increased by 1.1per cent to $23.7 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 35.07 per cent to $2.5 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 6.1 per cent to $34.7. Its market cap increased by 6.1 per cent to $12.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 37.9 per cent to $1.05 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 2.7 per cent to $0.4577. Its market cap increased by 2.8 per cent to $15.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 1.2 per cent to $647.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 2.2 per cent to $0.06234, its market cap rose by 2.2 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 28.3 per cent to $296.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 3.8 per cent to trade at $0.00001137. Its market cap increased by 3.8 per cent to $6.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.8 per cent to $261.4 million.

