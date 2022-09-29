Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Is In Green As BTC, ETH Rise Over 2%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 2.93 per cent to $19,483.42, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 3.34 per cent to $1,339.67 on Thursday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 6:19 pm

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market rose by 2.37 per cent to $941.51 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 23.07 per cent to $73.52 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:50 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Helium (HNT), and it was trading at $5.07. It increased by 9.79 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was STEPN (GMT), which was trading at $0.6465, with a 5.88 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 2.93 per cent, and it was trading at $19,483.42. Its market cap increased by 3.03 per cent to $373.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 23.47 per cent to $44.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.24 per cent to 39.62 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 3.34 per cent to $1,339.67 and its market cap increased by 3.58 per cent to $164.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 26.50 per cent to $14.7 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 3.06 per cent to trade at $0.4414, while its market cap decreased by 2.90 per cent to $22.3 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 29.87 per cent to $2.5 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 4.33 per cent to $33.80. Its market cap increased by 4.30 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 27.41 per cent to $862.6 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.86 per cent to $0.4359. Its market cap increased by 0.87 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 25.89 per cent to $516 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.25 per cent to $0.06047, its market cap rose by 1.29 per cent to $8.0 billion, and its trading volume increased by 31.93 per cent to $226.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 1.36 per cent to trade at $0.00001111. Its market cap increased by 1.36 per cent to $6.009 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 11.71 per cent to $227.5 million.

