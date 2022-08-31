Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Falls Slightly As BTC Stays Above $20,000; ETH Drops 1.01%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.89 per cent to $20,266, while Ethereum (ETH) was down by 1.01 per cent to $1,578 on Wednesday evening

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:12 pm

The global cryptocurrency market fell slightly, dragged down by losses in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the last 24 hours to Wednesday evening. 

The market was down 0.78 per cent to $988.6 billion, while its trading volume surged 12.19 per cent to $76.04 billion in the last 24 hours 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Wednesday’s top gainer was Nexo token, which rose 10.91 per cent to $1.11 in the last 24 hours, while the top loser was Helium Token, which fell 7.91 per cent to $5.47 in the same period.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell 0.89 per cent to $20,266. Its intraday low was $19,796 at 5:29 am IST, but has risen since. Its market cap decreased by 0.88 per cent to $387.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 10.77 per cent to $36.1 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market dropped 0.06 per cent to 39.23 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell 1.01 per cent to $1,578. Its market cap slid by 1.00 per cent to $192.8 billion and the trading volume jumped 22.64 per cent to $23.6 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP):  XRP rose 0.24 per cent to $0.3325, while its market cap increased by 0.24 per cent to $16.5 billion. The trading volume dropped 0.38 per cent to $917.1 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 1.76 per cent to $32.38. Its market cap decreased by 1.76 per cent to $11.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 8.62 per cent to $902.7 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.04 per cent to $0.4553. Its market cap decreased by 0.39 per cent to $15.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 34.41 per cent to $681.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.03 per cent to $0.06277, its market cap fell by 2.03 per cent to $8.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 16.74 per cent to $345.9 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 2.61 per cent to $0.00001234. Its market cap decreased by 2.61 per cent to $6.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.78 per cent to $353.3 million. 

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Blockchain Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Crypto Update Meme Coins Altcoins Digital Currency
