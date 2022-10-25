Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Crashes As BTC, ETH Fall Over 0.20%

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.48 per cent to $929.61 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 16.30 per cent to $45.00 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:40 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Kiayten (KLYA), and it was trading at $0.2005. It increased by 10.9 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Aave (AAVE), which was trading at $82.61 with a 5.57 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.60 per cent, and it was trading at $19,290.97. Its market cap decreased by 0.55 per cent to $370.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.29 per cent to $24.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.03 per cent to 39.82 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.23 per cent to $1,344.33, and its market cap decreased by 0.28 per cent to $164.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.47 per cent to $19.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 2.23 per cent to $0.4471, while its market cap decreased by 2.13 per cent to $22.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.14 per cent to $1.49 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.81 per cent to $28.19. Its market cap decreased by 2.82 per cent to $10.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 25.2 per cent to $535.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.86 per cent to $0.3604. Its market cap decreased by 0.95 per cent to $12.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 21.95 per cent to $324.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.39 per cent to $0.05962. Its market cap fell by 0.34 per cent to $7.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 1.55 per cent to $224.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.73 per cent to $0.000009953. Its market cap decreased by 0.71 per cent to $5.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 15.47 per cent to $107.5 million.