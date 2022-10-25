Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Crashes As BTC, ETH Fall Over 0.20%

Bitcoin fell by 0.60 per cent, and it was trading at $19,290.97, while Ethereum was down by 0.23 per cent to $1,344.33 on Tuesday evening

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 5:50 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.48 per cent to $929.61 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 16.30 per cent to $45.00 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:40 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Kiayten (KLYA), and it was trading at $0.2005. It increased by 10.9 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Aave (AAVE), which was trading at $82.61 with a 5.57 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.60 per cent, and it was trading at $19,290.97. Its market cap decreased by 0.55 per cent to $370.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.29 per cent to $24.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.03 per cent to 39.82 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.23 per cent to $1,344.33, and its market cap decreased by 0.28 per cent to $164.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.47 per cent to $19.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 2.23 per cent to $0.4471, while its market cap decreased by 2.13 per cent to $22.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.14 per cent to $1.49 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.81 per cent to $28.19. Its market cap decreased by 2.82 per cent to $10.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 25.2 per cent to $535.1 million.

Related stories

Latest Crypto News: Apple Won't Let NFTs Access In-App Functions, Nokia Foresees Metaverse Growth

Diwali Update: From Loans, Cybersecurity, Crypto Gifts To Tax—Check Latest Developments

Latest Crypto News: DeFi Scams Plague Twitter, UK Bill To Include Cryptos, EU To Regulate DeFi

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.86 per cent to $0.3604. Its market cap decreased by 0.95 per cent to $12.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 21.95 per cent to $324.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.39 per cent to $0.05962. Its market cap fell by 0.34 per cent to $7.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 1.55 per cent to $224.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.73 per cent to $0.000009953. Its market cap decreased by 0.71 per cent to $5.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 15.47 per cent to $107.5 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Crypto Market Bitcoins Ethereum Meme Coins Ripple Cardano
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film