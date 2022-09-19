Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Crashes Ahead Of US FOMC Meeting; BTC Falls By 6%, ETH By 8%

Bitcoin fell by 6.4 per cent to $18,648, while Ethereum was down by 8.9 per cent to $1,306 on Monday evening

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 6:04 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 5.8 per cent to $910.2 billion, while the total crypto market volume increased by 63.9 per cent to $80.5 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 5:06 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was BinaryX, and it was trading at $153.9. It increased by 6.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Ethereum Classic, which was trading at $28.8 with a 13.6 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 6.4 per cent, and it was trading at $18,648. Its market cap decreased to $357.2 billion, while its trading volume increased by 59.05 per cent to $39.3 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.15 per cent to 39.3 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 8.9 per cent to $1,306, and its market cap decreased to $159.9 billion. Its trading volume increased by 95.6 per cent to $20.4 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 7.4 per cent to trade at $0.3503, while its market cap decreased to $17.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 28.5 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 6.7 per cent to $31.13. Its market cap decreased to $11.02 billion, while its trading volume increased by 68.05 per cent to $891.5 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 8.1 per cent to $0.4395. Its market cap decreased to $15.02 billion, while its trading volume increased by 70.6 per cent to $879.9 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 6.9 per cent to $0.0567, while its market cap fell by 6.9 per cent to $7.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 56.4 per cent to $345.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 8.58 per cent to trade at $0.00001073. Its market cap decreased to $5.8 billion, while its trading volume increased by 107.8 per cent to $394.1 million.

