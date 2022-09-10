Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Rises over 2%, ETH Over 1% As Market Trades In Green

Bitcoin rose by 2.65 per cent to $21,285, while Ethereum was up by 1.62 per cent to $1,718 on Saturday evening.

The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 1.65 per cent to $1.04 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 7.7 per cent to $93.3 billion in the last 24 hours
The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 1.65 per cent to $1.04 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 7.7 per cent to $93.3 billion in the last 24 hours

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 5:42 pm

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 1.65 per cent to $1.04 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 7.7 per cent to $93.3 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra LUNA, and it was trading at $6.96. It increased by 249.99 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.0004176 with a 19.91 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 2.65 per cent, and it was trading at $21,285. Its market cap increased by 2.65 per cent to $407.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 5.10 per cent to $43.5 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.38 per cent to 39.02 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 1.62 per cent to $1,718, and its market cap increased by 1.63 per cent to $210.2 billion. Its trading volume increased by 20.63 per cent to $16.4 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 3.70 per cent to $0.5113. Its market cap increased by 3.70 per cent to $17.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 24.56 per cent to $995.8 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared by 0.15 per cent to trade at $0.3538, while its market cap increased by 0.51 per cent to $17.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 4.03 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price decreased by 2.52 per cent to $34.60. Its market cap decreased by 2.48 per cent to $12.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 22.06 per cent to $961.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.66 per cent to $0.06393, and its market cap rose by 0.66 per cent to $8.4 billion, while its trading volume increased by 15.01 per cent to $464.4 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 2.22 per cent to trade at $0.00001295. Its market cap decreased by 2.22 per cent to $7.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 23.39 per cent to $790.5 million.

