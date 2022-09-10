Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Rises over 2%, ETH Over 1% As Market Trades In Green

Cryptocurrency prices rose in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 1.65 per cent to $1.04 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 7.7 per cent to $93.3 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra LUNA, and it was trading at $6.96. It increased by 249.99 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.0004176 with a 19.91 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 2.65 per cent, and it was trading at $21,285. Its market cap increased by 2.65 per cent to $407.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 5.10 per cent to $43.5 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.38 per cent to 39.02 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose by 1.62 per cent to $1,718, and its market cap increased by 1.63 per cent to $210.2 billion. Its trading volume increased by 20.63 per cent to $16.4 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 3.70 per cent to $0.5113. Its market cap increased by 3.70 per cent to $17.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 24.56 per cent to $995.8 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared by 0.15 per cent to trade at $0.3538, while its market cap increased by 0.51 per cent to $17.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 4.03 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price decreased by 2.52 per cent to $34.60. Its market cap decreased by 2.48 per cent to $12.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 22.06 per cent to $961.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.66 per cent to $0.06393, and its market cap rose by 0.66 per cent to $8.4 billion, while its trading volume increased by 15.01 per cent to $464.4 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 2.22 per cent to trade at $0.00001295. Its market cap decreased by 2.22 per cent to $7.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 23.39 per cent to $790.5 million.