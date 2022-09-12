Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Rises 2%, ETH Drops 1% Ahead of ‘The Merge’

Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 2.17 per cent to $22,102, while Ethereum (ETH) was 1.15 per cent to $1,740 on Monday evening.

crypto update

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:45 pm

The global crypto market capitalisation soared by 0.72 per cent to $1.07 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 22.02 per cent to $83.7 billion in the last 24 hours as of 4:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Golem (GLM), and it was trading at $0.423. It increased by 43.11 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra LUNA, which was trading at $4.90, with a 20.52 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 2.17 per cent, and it was trading at $22,102. Its market cap increased by 2.17 per cent to $423.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 32 per cent to $45.7 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.46 per cent to 39.60 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.15 per cent to $1,740 and its market cap decreased by 1.15 per cent to $212.8 billion. Its trading volume increased by 25.48 per cent to $15.5 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.26 per cent to $0.5132. Its market cap decreased by 0.26 per cent to $17.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 0.94 per cent to $773.8 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.08 per cent to trade at $0.3546, while its market cap decreased by 0.08 per cent to $17.6 billion, and the trading volume increased by 47.6 per cent to $920.9 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 9.61 per cent to $37.89. Its market cap increased by 9.61 per cent to $13.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 103.06 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.48 per cent to $0.06409, its market cap rose by 0.48 per cent to $8.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 11.94 per cent to $370.9 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.22 per cent to trade at $0.00001303. Its market cap increased by 1.22 per cent to $7.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 15.4 per cent to $496.7 million.

