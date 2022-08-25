Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC Gains 1.60%, ETH Up 3.90% As Market Rallies

The global cryptocurrency market traded in the green on Thursday, as BTC and ETH prices soared.

The global crypto market rose 2.05 per cent to $1.05 trillion, while the trading volume decreased by 1.40 per cent to $66.98 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:20 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Wednesday’s top gainer was Decard token. It was trading at $33.62, up 16.84 per cent, in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Helium, trading at $6.96, down 8.06 per cent in the last 24 hours.



Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 1.60 per cent to $21,696. Its intraday low was $21,290. Its market cap increased by 1.60 per cent to $415.08 billion, and its trading volume increased by 2.45 per cent to $31.9 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market fell by 0.15 per cent to 39.62 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 3.90 per cent to $1,703. Its market cap increased by 3.91 per cent to $207.9 billion and its trading volume decreased by 10.40 per cent to $16.1 billion.



Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price soared 1.47 per cent to trade at $0.3451, while its market cap increased by 1.47 per cent to $17.09 billion. XRP’s trading volume increased by 3.92 per cent to $974.3 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 2.81 per cent to $36.16. Its market cap increased by 2.81 per cent to $12.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 8.75 per cent to $952.3 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 1.29 per cent to $0.4556. Its market cap increased by 2.54 per cent to $15.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 3.99 per cent to $493.6 million.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price soared by 4.69 per cent to $0.07099, its market cap increased by 4.69 per cent to $9.4 billion, and its trading volume increased by 19.37 per cent to $380.4 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 8.72 per cent to trade at $0.00001433. Its market cap increased by 8.72 per cent to $7.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 21.72 per cent to $480.7 million.

