Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC, Altcoins Fall As Market Retreats, ETH Up 0.44%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.30 per cent to $19,953, while Ethereum (ETH) was up 0.44 per cent to $1,486 on Tuesday evening

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise Slightly, Shiba Inu Up 3%, Stargate Finance (STG
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC, Altcoins Fall As Market Retreats, ETH Up 0.44%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 8:10 pm

The global cryptocurrency market fell 0.53 per cent to $961 billion as the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped slightly, while Ethereum (ETH) rose. The market’s trading volume rose 27.18 per cent to $67.74 billion in the last 24 hours to 6:10 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Monday’s top gainer was Huobi token. It was trading at $5.20, up 4.48 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Avalanche, down 7.85 per cent to $18.37 in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.30 per cent to $19,953. Its intraday low was $19,610 at 5:44 am, but has recovered since. 

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 0.44 per cent to $1,486 and its market cap increased by 0.45 per cent to $181.6 billion. Its trading volume increased by 6.08 per cent to $15.2 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP):  XRP’s price fell 2.43 per cent to $0.3266, while its market cap decreased by 2.43 per cent to $16.1 billion. However, the trading volume jumped 46.89 per cent to $874.8 million.

Related stories

Avax Labs CEO Emin Sirer Dismisses Crypto Leaks’ Claims As ‘Ridiculous’

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Below $20,000, Ethereum, Binance Dip Amid Sell-off On Back of US Fed Announcement

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls 6%, Ethereum Dips 9% Amid Sell-off Pressure

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell 0.85 per cent to $31.44. Its market cap decreased by 0.81 per cent to $10.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 17.87 per cent to $732.8 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.39 per cent to $0.4418. Its market cap decreased by 0.39 per cent to $14.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.35 per cent to $597.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.12 per cent to $0.0629, its market cap fell by 1.12 per cent to $8.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.19 per cent to $313.6 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 1.14 per cent to trade at $0.00001217. Its market cap decreased by 1.15 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 1.98 per cent to $348.3 million.

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Crypto Update Bitcoin Digital Currency Blockchain Ethereum Meme Coins
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights