Cryptocurrency Prices Today: BTC, Altcoins Fall As Market Retreats, ETH Up 0.44%

The global cryptocurrency market fell 0.53 per cent to $961 billion as the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped slightly, while Ethereum (ETH) rose. The market’s trading volume rose 27.18 per cent to $67.74 billion in the last 24 hours to 6:10 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Monday’s top gainer was Huobi token. It was trading at $5.20, up 4.48 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Avalanche, down 7.85 per cent to $18.37 in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.30 per cent to $19,953. Its intraday low was $19,610 at 5:44 am, but has recovered since.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 0.44 per cent to $1,486 and its market cap increased by 0.45 per cent to $181.6 billion. Its trading volume increased by 6.08 per cent to $15.2 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell 2.43 per cent to $0.3266, while its market cap decreased by 2.43 per cent to $16.1 billion. However, the trading volume jumped 46.89 per cent to $874.8 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell 0.85 per cent to $31.44. Its market cap decreased by 0.81 per cent to $10.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 17.87 per cent to $732.8 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.39 per cent to $0.4418. Its market cap decreased by 0.39 per cent to $14.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.35 per cent to $597.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.12 per cent to $0.0629, its market cap fell by 1.12 per cent to $8.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 3.19 per cent to $313.6 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 1.14 per cent to trade at $0.00001217. Its market cap decreased by 1.15 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 1.98 per cent to $348.3 million.