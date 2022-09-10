Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 10%, Ethereum, Binance Rise, Shiba Inu Was Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with gains with the crypto market cap crossing the $1 trillion mark. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was the most trending crypto today, the biggest gainer was Terra (LUNA), and the top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC).

The global crypto market went up by 6.2 per cent to $1.05 trillion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 43.64 per cent to $104.21 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $8.06 billion, or 7.74 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $97.91 billion, or about 93.95 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was Terra (LUNA). It was up by 169.32 per cent to $5.24. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), down 18.33 per cent at $0.0004359.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 9.74 per cent to $21,287.56.

On September 9, Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 levels and by 3.30 pm, Bitcoin was treading close to $21,000 levels. For the entire day, BTC’s price was creating a new high level with each passing hour and around 7.49 pm, BTC managed to cross and climb further beyond $21,000 levels and is now trading at its day’s highest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,884.43, while its volume was up by 51.37 per cent at $49,798,039,577.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 5.7 per cent to $1,734.89 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Ethereum’s trade was volatile with its price frequently climbing up and down at frequent intervals. Around 11.50 pm on September 9, ETH managed to cross over to $1,700 levels and created a new intraday high. It has been creating a new intraday high with each passing hour since then.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,639.09. ETH’s trading volume was up by 17.59 per cent at $20,653,543,849.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 2.4 per cent at $34.91 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 4.34 per cent at $0.3572 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.22 per cent at $1,064,580,105.

Cardano (ADA) rose 8.21 per cent to $0.5221. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 53.44 per cent to $1,027,306,590.

Binance (BNB) was up by 4.48 per cent to $294.52. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.57 per cent at $1,154,838,963.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.89 per cent at $0.06377. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 73.2 per cent at $493,548,576.

Shiba Inu was up by 5.12 per cent to $0.00001293.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 11.22 per cent to $10,369.24. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 254.54 per cent at $177,239,223.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.91 per cent at $20.62 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 30.12 per cent at $443,696,660.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.16 per cent at $92.57 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.35 per cent at $144,109,336.