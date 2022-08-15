Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Touches $25,000 Briefly, Shiba Inu Today’s Top Gainer And Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 2.05 per cent and briefly touched 25,000, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 0.94 per cent. Shiba Inu became the top gainer and was the most traded coin.

shiba inu
shiba inu shiba inu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 9:35 am

The market saw positive activity on Monday with the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), briefly crossing $25000. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading with gains, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) was today’s most trending crypto and also the top gainer.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.76 per cent to $1.19 trillion as of 8.40 am. The global crypto volume was up by 14.62 per cent to $65.12 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices: BTC Soars Above $24,000 Again, ETH Price Rises To $1,991

ED raids Bengaluru firm, freezes Rs 370 crore worth of assets held in crypto exchange

Types Of Crypto Hacks: What Are Cross-Chain Bridge, Exchange And Wallet Hackings?

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.5 billion, or 8.52 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $57.9 billion, or about 88.92 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours. 

Today’s top gainer was SHIB, which was up by 34.2 per cent at $0.00001714. The top loser was Nexo (NEXO), which was down by 4.99 per cent at $1.02.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin rose 2.05 per cent to $24,887.19 and currently commands a 40.07 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price was range bound for the better part of August 14. However, sometime after 9.59 pm, BTC’s price came down sharply. It was only on August 15 morning sometime around 7.29 am that BTC’s price managed to break free from the red territory and is now trading with modest gains.

The lowest price for BTC today was $24,206.26, and its trading volume was up by 11.73 per cent at $25,011,275,046.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $2,005.31, and it was up by 0.94 per cent.

ETH exhibited almost similar trading behaviour to BTC. Sometime around 9.59 pm on August 14, ETH came down rapidly but around 7.54 am, ETH’s price started climbing.
 
The lowest price for ETH today was $1,919.01. ETH’s trading volume was up by 4.68 per cent at $15,689,182,734.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was up by 1.07 per cent at $46.82 today.
 
Cardano (ADA) gained 2.45 per cent at $0.5788. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 28.95 per cent to $905,275,672.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.35 per cent at $325.68. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.4 per cent at $1,006,758,779.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 10.53 per cent at $0.08161. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 271.17 per cent at $1,642,980,581.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 34.2 per cent at $0.00001720.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.47 per cent at $11,503.49. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 39.64 per cent at $67,758,260.
 
Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.68 per cent at $29.26, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.01 per cent at $451,584,750.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.86 per cent at $111.97 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.53 per cent at $155,861,350.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE) Blockchain Technology NFT Collection
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta