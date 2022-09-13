Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises Over 1%, Ethereum Falls By 1% Ahead Of ‘The Merge’



The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.08 per cent to $1.07 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 0.93 per cent to $85.1 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:15 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Ravencoin, and it was trading at $0.06094, It increased by 13.92 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra LUNA, which was trading at $4.52 with an 8 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC rose by 1.40 per cent, and it was trading at $22,467. Its market cap increased by 1.40 per cent to $430.2 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 5.40 per cent to $43.3 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.56 per cent to 40.18 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.19 per cent to $1,725 and its market cap decreased by 1.18 per cent to $211.1 billion, while its trading volume increased by 7.24 per cent to $16.7 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.47 per cent to $0.5012. Its market cap decreased by 2.47 per cent to $17.1 billion, and its trading volume increased by 2.49 per cent to $797.03 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.18 per cent to trade at $0.3544, while its market cap decreased by 0.18 per cent to $17.6 billion, while the trading volume increased by 16.24 per cent to $1.07 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price increased by 1.29 per cent to $378.45. Its market cap increased by 1.32 per cent to $13.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 5.66 per cent to $1.4 billion.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.16 per cent to $0.06325; its market cap fell by 1.16 per cent to $8.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 3.40 per cent to $360.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 2.09 per cent to trade at $0.00001281. Its market cap decreased by 2.09 per cent to $7.03 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 15.89 per cent to $419.02 million.