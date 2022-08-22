Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $21,000, ETH Dips 10.57%

Cryptocurrency prices fell for the third-straight day on Monday, as several major digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), declined.

The broader crypto market fell by 1.49 per cent to $1.01 trillion, while the trading volume decreased by 21.30 per cent to $60.88 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Monday’s top gainer was EOS token, up 3.80 per cent to $1.51 in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Celsius, trading at $2.99, down 22.68 per cent, in the last 24 hours.



Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.66 per cent to $21,291. It was trading at $20,961 at 1:54 pm before quickly recaliming the $21,000 mark and remained mostly stable since. Its market cap decreased by 0.66 per cent to $407.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 2.43 per cent to $25.9 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.28 per cent to 40.28 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 3.16 per cent to $1,573, and its market cap decreased by 3.15 per cent to $192.06 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 8.01 per cent to $16.7 billion.



Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 2.73 per cent to trade at $0.3355, while its market cap decreased by 2.73 per cent to $16.5 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 13.57 per cent to $802.2 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 3.66 per cent to $34.78. Its market cap decreased by 3.66 per cent to $12.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 14.45 per cent to $1.001 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.59 per cent to $0.4523. Its market cap decreased by 2.07 per cent to $15.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 6.56 per cent to $670.6 million.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 3.99 per cent to $0.0668, its market cap fell by 3.99 per cent to $8.8 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 7.13 per cent to $448.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.35 per cent to trade at $0.00001307. Its market cap decreased by 1.35 per cent to $7.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 25.13 per cent to $434.9 million.

