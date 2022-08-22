Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $21,000, ETH Dips 10.57%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.66 per cent to $21,291, while Ethereum (ETH) was down 10.57 per cent to $1,573 on Monday

Cryptocurrency prices fell for the third-straight day on Monday, as several major digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), declined.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 7:29 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell for the third-straight day on Monday, as several major digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), declined.

The broader crypto market fell by 1.49 per cent to $1.01 trillion, while the trading volume decreased by 21.30 per cent to $60.88 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Monday’s top gainer was EOS token, up 3.80 per cent to $1.51 in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Celsius, trading at $2.99, down 22.68 per cent, in the last 24 hours.
 
Major Currencies

Related stories

Ronin Hackers Moved Stolen $625-Mln Cryptos To Bitcoin Network Through Sanctioned Mixers

'We Must Constantly Think Of Ideas That Can Change Our Future', Says Crypto Guru Chandan Serai

New Cryptocurrency Runfy Token Could Make You 10x Profits Like Solana and Ethereum

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.66 per cent to $21,291. It was trading at $20,961 at 1:54 pm before quickly recaliming the $21,000 mark and remained mostly stable since. Its market cap decreased by 0.66 per cent to $407.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 2.43 per cent to $25.9 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.28 per cent to 40.28 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 3.16 per cent to $1,573, and its market cap decreased by 3.15 per cent to $192.06 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 8.01 per cent to $16.7 billion.
 
Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 2.73 per cent to trade at $0.3355, while its market cap decreased by 2.73 per cent to $16.5 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 13.57 per cent to $802.2 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 3.66 per cent to $34.78. Its market cap decreased by 3.66 per cent to $12.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 14.45 per cent to $1.001 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.59 per cent to $0.4523. Its market cap decreased by 2.07 per cent to $15.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 6.56 per cent to $670.6 million.
 
Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 3.99 per cent to $0.0668, its market cap fell by 3.99 per cent to $8.8 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 7.13 per cent to $448.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.35 per cent to trade at $0.00001307. Its market cap decreased by 1.35 per cent to $7.1 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 25.13 per cent to $434.9 million.
 

Tags

Business Crypto  Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Ethereum Altcoins Meme Coins Shiba Inu Ripple (XRP)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know