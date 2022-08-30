Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $20,000, Ethereum, Solana Binance Gain As Crypto Market Rises

The global crypto market cap continues to be below the $1 trillion mark on Tuesday. For the past few days, the market cap has been in the lower $900 billion levels, but today, after a series of losing streaks, the market cap recovered and is now above $980 billion level. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance and other cryptocurrencies were trading with gains as of Tuesday morning.

The global crypto market went up by around 3.08 per cent to $980.81 billion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 19.95 per cent to $64.9 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $4.68 billion, or 7.21 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $59.31 billion, or about 91.39 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The most trending coin on Monday morning was PancakeSwap (CAKE), and the top gainer was Lido DAO (LDO). It was up by 14.57 per cent to $1.85. The top loser was eCash (XEC), down 2.14 per cent at $0.0000487.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose 2.17 per cent to $20,197.40. BTC was trading below $19,000 levels for the most part of August 29, however sometime after 4.59 pm, BTC started inching upwards and by 7.09 pm, it was already above the $20,000 level. Thereafter, it was a volatile trading session for BTC but with each passing hour a new high was created.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,756.78, while its volume was up by 23.11 per cent at $31,998,059,773.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 3.47 per cent to $1,533.39 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Like BTC, ETH too was trading with losses for the better part of August 29, and sometime around 5.54 pm, the surge in pricing of ETH occurred. This surge lifted ETH price from the lower levels of $1,442 to $1,529 levels within an hour and a half. Sometime after 7.14 pm, ETH price climbed higher and with each passing hour, a new high was created.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,442.33. ETH’s trading volume was up by 25.5 per cent at $17,415,514,033.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 4.94 per cent at $32.07 today.

Ripple (XRP) lost 4.3 per cent at $0.3209 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.89 per cent at $673,880,821.

Cardano (ADA) fell 4.03 per cent to $0.4318. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 14.92 per cent to $575,901,841.

Binance (BNB) was up by 3.21 per cent to $286.19. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.96 per cent at $986,620,544.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.56 per cent at $0.06341. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.68 per cent at $286,207,491.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 4.33 per cent at $0.00001239.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 5.45 per cent to $8,990.42. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.44 per cent at $42,426,921.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.98 per cent at $19.08 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.43 per cent at $570,104,663.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 7.84 per cent at $85.38 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.01 per cent at $124,690,832.