Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Gains 3%, Ethereum Rises 4% And Remains Most Trending Coin On Fourth Day

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 2.76 per cent, while Ethereum (ETH) was up by 4.33 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 9:20 am

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading with gains on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, ETH was today’s most trending crypto again for the fourth consecutive day.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 2.99 per cent to $1.17 trillion as of 8.40 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 21.63 per cent to $65.87 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $7 billion, or 10.62 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $60.53 billion, or about 91.89 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin rose 2.76 per cent to $24,569.95 and currently commands a 40.04 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price was in the red territory for the most part yesterday. However, from 9.14 pm last night BTC’s price started recovering and by 10.44 pm on August 12 BTC’s price was once again in the $24,000 territory. BTC created fresh highs with each passing hour. Currently, BTC is trading at its day’s high.

The lowest price for BTC today was $23,657.27, and its trading volume was down by 22.95 per cent at $27,194,862,098.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,964.01, and it was up by 4.33 per cent.

Although ETH was trading with gains the previous day, its price came under significant pressure sometime around 9.54 am on August 12 and as a result it slipped deep into the red territory. However, around 11.54 pm ETH’s price started recovering and by 12.19 am ETH price crossed the $1,900 mark. Currently ETH is exhibiting similar behaviour as BTC and is creating a new high with every passing hour.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,860.08. ETH’s trading volume was down by 21.18 per cent at $17,319,450,926.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was up by 9.61 per cent at $47.55 today.

Cardano (ADA) gained 1.19 per cent at $0.5403. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 26.52 per cent to $526,669,599.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.44 per cent at $326.12. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.37 per cent at $965,212,115.

 
Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.67 per cent at $0.07313. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 35.24 per cent at $347,741,091.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 2.26 per cent at $0.00001271.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 2.76 per cent at $11,731.06. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.65 per cent at $70,485,166.
 
Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.48 per cent at $30.21, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 26.02 per cent at $538,402,212.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 5.05 per cent at $114.47
and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.85 per cent at $295,837,126.

