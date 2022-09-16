Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000, Ethereum Crashes Over 8% Amid Market Crash

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 3.10 per cent to $960.8 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 22.09 per cent to $69.4 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:02 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz, and it was trading at $0.2008. It increased by 8.05 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Ravencoin, which was trading at $0.05147 with a 20.04 per cent decrease reported in the last 24 hours.

MAJOR CURRENCIES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.97 per cent, and it was trading at $19,789. Its market cap decreased to $379.01 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 23.7 per cent to $30.8 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.45 per cent to 39.4 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 8.1 per cent to $1,462 and its market cap decreased to $179.05 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 22.86 per cent to $19.5 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 3.16 per cent to trade at $0.3277, while its market cap decreased to $16.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 2.2 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 3.4 per cent to $32.7. Its market cap decreased to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 23.11 per cent to $880.2 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 2.77 per cent to $0.4633. Its market cap decreased to $15.8 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 31.2 per cent to $564.2 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.67 per cent to $0.05961. Its market cap fell to $7.9 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 19.8 per cent to $287.4 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 2.97 per cent to $0.00001168. Its market cap decreased to $6.4 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 25.6 per cent to $260.5 million.