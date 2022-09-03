Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Down, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Trending Crypto

The cryptocurrency market was trading with losses as of Saturday morning with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) down. Binance (BNB) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were, however, trading with slight gains. Shiba Inu was also the most trending crypto token today.

The global crypto market went down by 0.22 per cent to $978.31 billion at 8.30 am. However, the trading volume was up by 1.37 per cent to $62.74 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.08 billion, or 8.1 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $57.04 billion, or about 90.92 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was Litecoin (LTC). It was up by 8.05 per cent to $61.29. The top loser was Helium (HNT), down 5.87 per cent at $4.52.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.64 per cent to $19,935.47.

BTC managed to break out from the red zone sometime around 6.04 pm on September 2. For about 4 hours, BTC was in fact trading with gains but then around 10.39 am, the trend reversed and BTC fell below the $20,000 mark and even further. The fall in price of BTC from $20,300 levels to $19,800 levels was quite fast as all of this happened within 59 minutes.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,814.77, while its volume was down by 0.88 per cent at $29,103,888,125.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price fell 0.52 per cent to $1,567.79 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile at best with its price frequently touching both green and red within hours of each other but sometime around 5.58 pm on September 2, ETH managed to cross over to $1,600 levels and was trading with gains too. But around 11.04 pm, ETH price could not sustain and, hence, fell to its day’s low levels. ETH is now trading just a little above its day’s lowest price level.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,551.88. ETH’s trading volume was up by 13.18 per cent at $17,682,297,219.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was down by 0.35 per cent at $31.08 today.

Ripple (XRP) lost 0.08 per cent at $0.3296 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11 per cent at $919,225,686.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.2 per cent to $0.4595. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 3.5 per cent to $542,347,918.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.24 per cent to $276.75. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.84 per cent at $796,774,988.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.66 per cent at $0.06157. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.52 per cent at $270,571,273.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.11 per cent to $0.00001221.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 7.56 per cent to $9,795.46. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 193.93 per cent at $141,377,358.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.48 per cent at $18.74 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3 per cent at $296,355,272.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.14 per cent at $87.82 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 49.39 per cent at $173,878,390.