Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 2.43%, Ethereum Falls 2.52%, Shiba Inu Most Trending Coin 

Both of the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were trading with losses. The most trending coin today was Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the top gainer was Celsius (CEL).

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 2.49 per cent to $1.12 trillion as of 8.50 pm. However, the global crypto volume was up by 12.08 per cent to $72.54 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.67 billion, or 7.82 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $65.53 billion, or about 90.33 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Celsius (CEL), which was up by 17.69 per cent at $2.94. The top loser was Gala (GALA), which was down by 9.26 per cent at $0.06348.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin fell by 2.43 per cent to $23,464.38. Regarding price analysis, BTC was trading with gains on August 17, however after sometime around 1.04 pm BTC started climbing downwards and by 7.34 pm BTC cracked $23,400 levels. But then sometime after 1.39 am on August 18 BTC started recovering a bit and started climbing but not so much as to recover all its loss.

The lowest price for BTC today was $23,243.35 and its trading volume was up by 9.98 per cent at $30,237,410,803.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,851.30, reporting a loss of 2.52 per cent.

ETH was mostly in the green territory for the most part of August 17 just as the same as BTC. And like BTC, ETH too started falling sometime after 1.29 pm on August 17. The price of ETH reached its 24 hour low around 8.29 pm but has since then recovered a bit to trade above that price level.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,823.53. ETH’s trading volume was up by 29.7 per cent at $20,193,194,604.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was down by 6.77 per cent at $40.69 today.

Cardano (ADA) lost 4.89 per cent at $0.5372. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA increased by 38.82 per cent to $1,005,240,873.

Binance (BNB) was down by 3.64 per cent at $306.25. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.57 per cent at $1,151,642,137.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 5.09 per cent at $0.08079. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 53.52 per cent at $899,852,251.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 8.36 per cent at $0.00001479.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose by 0.54 per cent at $11,231.09. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 77.4 per cent at $90,953,009.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.66 per cent at $25.76 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.46 per cent at $504,493,866.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 7.56 per cent at $101.14 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14 per cent at $214,525,362.