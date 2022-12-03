Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

The crypto market today was trading with slight gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were marginally up but the trading volume was down for most altcoins. HAY (HAY) was the most trending crypto today.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.86 per cent to $858.89 billion and its trading volume was down by 12.41 per cent to $37.37 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Aptos (APT); it was up 9.14 per cent at $5.02. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0001799 with a loss of 4.17 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.6 per cent to $17,034.95.

BTC was highly volatile on December 2 with its price frequently swinging between $16,900 and $17,100. However, the trading volume of BTC was down by a small margin.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,877.88. BTC’s trading volume was down by 6.1 per cent at $6,206,162,703.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 1.07 per cent to $1,287.14 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH was trading with gains since the morning of December 2 and was creating a new high price point with each passing hour. Although ETH’s trading volume was down, the impact on its price was minimal.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,269.24. ETH’s trading volume was down by 6.1 per cent at $6,206,162,703.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.25 per cent at $13.61 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 1.14 per cent at $0.3929 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.24 per cent at $763,768,997.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.85 per cent to $0.3195. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.24 per cent to $188,962,279.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.15 per cent to $291.85. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 42.72 per cent at $823,399,227.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 2.26 per cent at $0.1012. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.01 per cent at $700,727,426.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.68 per cent to $0.000009314.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 1.18 per cent to $6,709.10. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.49 per cent at $18,421,565.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.64 per cent at $13.53 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.06 per cent at $189,052,203.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.59 per cent at $65.32 and its 24-hour trading volume was $62.36 million.